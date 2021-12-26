 
Sunday Dec 26 2021
Dua Lipa turns into lifestyle mentor amid relationship break with Anwar Hadid

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Dua Lipa is soon to turn into lifestyle mentor with major extension of her brand Service 95.

According to The Mirror, legal documentation in this regard has been done. The mag will be ‘trademarked for multiple items of cosmetics, food, soft drinks, and jewellery.’

The New Rules singer is also looking forward to make a fortune with household items including toys, nooks and furniture.

During her conversation with Vogue, Lipa expressed why she sees herself as a lifestyle Guru. She said, “All my friends and family, wherever they travel in the world – even if they’re just there for one night – they’ll text me to ask what they should do.

“I’m their go-to person for recommendations,” the Levitating singer explained.

“I’ve dreamed about this for so long. It’s a massive hobby of mine. I’ve always compulsively made lists of everything – my favourite places to eat, my favourite places to stay,” Lipa added.

The 26-year-old singer is reportedly taking a break from her two-year-long relationship with Anwar Hadid. 

