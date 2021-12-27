 
Monday Dec 27 2021
Watch: Salman Khan, niece Ayat enjoy unicorn-themed birthday bash

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Watch: Salman Khan, niece Ayat enjoy unicorn-themed birthday bash
Watch: Salman Khan, niece Ayat enjoy unicorn-themed birthday bash 

Salman Khan didn’t let the shocking incident of snake bite overshadow his 56th birthday celebrations at his Panvel farmhouse on Sunday.

The Bollywood actor held a huge bash to blow candles on his birthday cake in an intimate gathering where only his close friends and family members were spotted.

The Tiger 3 actor cut the cake with his niece Ayat, with whom Khan shares his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, film writer Mushtaq Sheikh shared a glimpse of the unicorn-themed decorations.

Watch: Salman Khan, niece Ayat enjoy unicorn-themed birthday bash

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza also graced the bash as they took a quick little quiz on about Khan’s first movie on IG Story.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier in the day that the Kick actor was shifted to hospital after getting bitten by non-poisonous reptile. 

He was admitted for six hours before getting discharged.

