Monday Dec 27 2021
Aiman Khan's daughter Amal welcomes her first snow: Watch Adorable Photos

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's munchkin Amal is jumping out of enjoy amid her first snow with parents.

The two-year-old was spotted in a red snow jacket as she along with her parents, hits the Northern areas.

In adorable photos shared by Muneeb, Amal is spotted playing around with her parents while Aiman carries the little one in her arms.

"The very fact of snow is such an amazement!" captioned Muneeb alongside a thread of photos featuring the family-of-three.

Aiman and Muneeb are also joined by twin sister Minal Khan and husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram for the trip. The vacation marks their first after Minal's wedding in September 2021.

