 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Ushna Shah, Saba Faisal announce project with Anurag Kashyap

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Ushna and Saba are currently in Belarus shooting for an upcoming Anurag Kashyap directorial
Pakistani TV actors Ushna Shah and Saba Faisal are all set to work with noted Indian director Anurag Kashyap in an upcoming project. 

The actors, who are currently in the European country Belarus for the project, announced the news in videos shared on Instagram early on Monday.

"It's the first day of why I came to Belarus... You'll see it soon, InshAllah. New project with a great director," said Saba in a video shared on her Instagram, tagging Kashyap in the caption. 

On the other hand, Ushna reshared a story on her Instagram stories in which she's seen talking to Kashyap. 

"Cross border collab. Honoured and excited to learn from this institution," she wrote. 

It remains unclear whether Saba is part of an upcoming film or a web series as no other details have yet been shared. 

The news was welcomed by Saba's industry peers, with Zainab Qayyum commenting, "You will make us proud. Whatever you do turns to gold."


