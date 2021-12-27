Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted outside Dharma office: New project?

 
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Monday were spotted leaving the Dharma office in Mumbai
Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Monday had fans speculating about a possible new project together after they were spotted leaving the Dharma office in Mumbai.

In photographs obtained by Pinkvilla, the couple was seen outside the old Dharma Productions office in Khar, Mumbai early on Monday and have since sent rumour mills buzzing.

While Ranbir stepped out and posed for paps before getting in his car, Alia chose to step inside without posing but was seen in a casual white shirt for the day while Ranbir also dressed down in a blue shirt and cap with plain denim.

Have a look:

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming epic Brahmastra, which is slated for a September 9, 2022 release.

