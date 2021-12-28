 
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
The Firm 'needed to do more' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

The Royal Family recently came under fire for having “jettisoned” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and ‘not doing more’ for them.

Royal commentator Peter Hunt made this claim during one of his most recent and candid interviews with LBC.

There was quoted saying, Either you are pro-Harry or pro-William and there doesn’t seem to be much room where you could navigate a path through whereby you can accept there may have been fault on both sides, where they could have reached different accommodation.”

"And I do think history will judge that the institution could have done more not to jettison them in the way that they are now jettisoned.”

During the course of the interview, he also spoke of Prince Charles’ royal roles and pointed out how, “I don’t think he has one at the moment. I think that's part of the tragedy.”

"As you rightly say, lots of family go through this, they just don’t have the misfortune of going through it discussed by people like you and I in detail and in many other places but I do think he does have a role and I think it’s clear he has a pretty bad split between him and his son Harry.”

