Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Britney Spears lifts the lid on why she's not ready to return to music

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

The pop icon said she is skeptical to create new music
Britney Spears got candid on why she is not planning to return to music anytime soon. 

The pop icon, who got her conservatorship dismissed recently after 13 years, said she is skeptical to create new music.

Taking to Instagram, she said she "had hoped to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs" but was allegedly unable to do so while she was under the conservatorship.

Despite being in charge of her own destiny now, the Toxic singer admitted that she's not ready to return to the music industry just yet.

"I guess it seems odd to most now why I don't even do my music anymore...that's just the surface issues," her message read in part.

"People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally...and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business!!!!" 

She continued, "Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying '[expletive] You' in a sense."

Earlier in October, Spears said she is hesitant to join the music industry again writing that she was "staying clear of the business," adding, "Which is all I've ever known my whole life…which is why this is so very confusing for me."

