 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS' V surprises ARMYs by visiting his special birthday projects

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

BTS V surprises ARMYs by visiting his special birthday projects
BTS' V surprises ARMYs by visiting his special birthday projects 

The world famous South Korean pop band BTS’ talented member V aka Kim Taehyung is all set to ring in his 26th birthday on December 30.

Undoubtedly, the Butter crooner’s birthday is going to be a big affair for his millions of fans across the globe as BTS fans aka ARMYs fansites NUNA V and VBAR have decorated parts of South Korea to wish their favourite artist.

The young singer, however, decided to treat his fans with a big surprise by visiting his birthday events hosted by ARMYs.

He also posted pictures on his Instagram story of him visiting some of his birthday projects set around the city of Seoul.

Take a look.

BTS V surprises ARMYs by visiting his special birthday projects
BTS V surprises ARMYs by visiting his special birthday projects

BTS' V is the only K-pop idol in the world to feature on Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa as part of his extravagant birthday project last year. 

More From Entertainment:

Has Kylie Jenner welcomed her second baby secretly? Fans think so

Has Kylie Jenner welcomed her second baby secretly? Fans think so
Britney Spears lifts the lid on why she's not ready to return to music

Britney Spears lifts the lid on why she's not ready to return to music
Prince William & Kate’s children follow THIS royal rule for their Christmas presents

Prince William & Kate’s children follow THIS royal rule for their Christmas presents

'A Journal for Jordan' brings a father's life lessons for son to screen

'A Journal for Jordan' brings a father's life lessons for son to screen
Celebrity Parents of 2021: Meghan Markle, Ashley Tisdale, More

Celebrity Parents of 2021: Meghan Markle, Ashley Tisdale, More
Firm worried ‘security shake-up’ will force trusted officers to ‘move on’

Firm worried ‘security shake-up’ will force trusted officers to ‘move on’
Ex-bodyguards fear Queen’s safety is ‘in jeopardy’ after Windsor break-in

Ex-bodyguards fear Queen’s safety is ‘in jeopardy’ after Windsor break-in
Prince Harry, Prince William’s feud reaching ‘no resolution': report

Prince Harry, Prince William’s feud reaching ‘no resolution': report
Prince William, Charles clashed in a ‘frank exchange’ over ivory: report

Prince William, Charles clashed in a ‘frank exchange’ over ivory: report
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian met for candid Christmas date: report

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian met for candid Christmas date: report
The Firm ‘needed to do more’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report

The Firm ‘needed to do more’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report
Prince Harry’s memoir threatens to cause ‘huge amount of hurt’ to royals

Prince Harry’s memoir threatens to cause ‘huge amount of hurt’ to royals

Latest

view all