BTS' V surprises ARMYs by visiting his special birthday projects

The world famous South Korean pop band BTS’ talented member V aka Kim Taehyung is all set to ring in his 26th birthday on December 30.

Undoubtedly, the Butter crooner’s birthday is going to be a big affair for his millions of fans across the globe as BTS fans aka ARMYs fansites NUNA V and VBAR have decorated parts of South Korea to wish their favourite artist.

The young singer, however, decided to treat his fans with a big surprise by visiting his birthday events hosted by ARMYs.

He also posted pictures on his Instagram story of him visiting some of his birthday projects set around the city of Seoul.

Take a look.

BTS' V is the only K-pop idol in the world to feature on Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa as part of his extravagant birthday project last year.