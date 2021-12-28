Madonna slams Tory Lanez for 'illegally' sampling her classic song 'Into the Groove'

Pop star Madonna has accused rapper Tory Lanez of illegally sampling her 1985 song 'Into the Groove'.

The Queen of Pop implied that a new Tory Lanez track features her on of the classic songs 'Into the Groove' without permission.

The 63-year-old musician Monday left a comment on an Instagram post by the Feels hitmaker in which she claimed he had used her music without permission.



"Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!" Madonna commented, implying she had attempted to reach him privately.

The singer appeared to be referencing Lanez's song Pluto's Last Comet, off of his '80s inspired album Alone At Prom, which was released on 10 December.

'Into the Groove' was originally released in 1985 for the film Desperately Seeking Susan, which Madonna starred in, and was later included on the re-release of her album Like A Virgin.

Tory Lanez, who's facing assault and gun charges for allegedly shooting WAP hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last year, has not publicly responded to Madonna's claim.