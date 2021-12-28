 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas celebrations labeled 'trashy'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

File Footage


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas celebrations have been labeled "borderline trashy" after they donated to their neighbourhood’s first Annual Montecito Holiday Car Parade.

American podcaster Roberta Fiorito and colleague Rached Bowie spoke over the photos that surfaced of the parade and have expressed a variety of emotions over it.

The Royally Obsessed host said: “Harry and Meghan donated to their first annual Montecito holiday car parade.

"This is super random, and we are scratching our heads at what just happened. Obviously, they were the first ones to decorate it.”

“To donate, they were the first ones to donate. Were they asked first, we should have a car parade? How did this happen?"

Bowie replied: “In their defence, it looks like they were just trying to find an outdoor way to find merriment in the town.

"And they probably wanted to participate as new neighbours to the area.

"So it was nice, I just think some of the pictures of some of the pictures of the participants were little out there but looked festive and fun.”

Fiorito added: “It's like Real Housewives Christmas, it’s borderline trashy, just gonna say.

"Some people have a different idea of what Christmas is but it's fine, it’s very amusing. I scoured the pictures like if there are glimpses of them even in masks or sunglasses somewhere in there, do not think they were there unless they were inside the car."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William 'proud' of Kate Middleton for staging Christmas Carol concert

Prince William 'proud' of Kate Middleton for staging Christmas Carol concert
Netflix joke about Prince Philip likely to create difficulties for Meghan and Harry

Netflix joke about Prince Philip likely to create difficulties for Meghan and Harry
Prince Harry won't disgrace Queen in his memoir

Prince Harry won't disgrace Queen in his memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunion date with royal family predicted

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunion date with royal family predicted
Patricia Cornwall, who slapped Delta passenger, identified as actor

Patricia Cornwall, who slapped Delta passenger, identified as actor

Christmas 2021: Kate Middleton beaten in TV ratings by Queen Elizabeth

Christmas 2021: Kate Middleton beaten in TV ratings by Queen Elizabeth
Paris Hilton launches metaverse business on Roblox

Paris Hilton launches metaverse business on Roblox
Why Queen stopped Prince William and his family to fly Helicopter? Secret reason revealed

Why Queen stopped Prince William and his family to fly Helicopter? Secret reason revealed
Spotify could withdraw from £18m deal with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Spotify could withdraw from £18m deal with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

'Metropolitan Police investigating tweets wishing car accidents to Meghan and Harry'

'Metropolitan Police investigating tweets wishing car accidents to Meghan and Harry'
Prince Harry, Prince William feud to continue into 2022

Prince Harry, Prince William feud to continue into 2022

Celebrity deaths 2021: Stars who left us this year

Celebrity deaths 2021: Stars who left us this year

Latest

view all