Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite on set of upcoming rom-com

Julia Roberts and George Clooney will return to the screen with romantic comedy 'Ticket to Paradise'

Veteran Hollywood staples Julia Roberts and George Clooney are all set to return to work as filming on their upcoming romantic comedy titled Ticket to Paradise kicks off in Australia.

The duo was spotted on the set of the rom-com in Australia’s Gold Coast this Tuesday, December 28, reported People.

According to Variety, the film is being helmed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker and will feature Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple travelling to Bali to prevent their daughter’s wedding.

54-year-old Roberts and 60-year-old Clooney were last seen together in 2016’s Money Monster and have also worked together in Ocean’s Eleven.

Ticket to Paradise also features Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd in a starring role alongside Kaitlyn Dever.