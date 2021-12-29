 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint share how they almost quit Harry Potter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have candidly revealed that they were on the verge of quitting their Harry Potter roles as they struggled with child stardom.

Emma, who played the role of Hermione Grainger, and Rupert, who starred as Ron Weasley, spoke during the upcoming Harry Potter Reunion Special of their ordeal.

Following the huge success of The Philosopher’s Stone in 2001, the pair catapulted to stardom before they even hit their teens.

Sharing about how she wrote about being lonely in a diary entry, Emma explained how "the fame thing had finally hit home in a big way".

She confessed: "I think I was scared. I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, 'This is kind of forever now.'"

"It was around the time of Order of the Phoenix when things started getting spicy for all of us," she spoke of the 2007 blockbuster which she filmed aged 16.

Rupert chimed in: "I also had sort of similar feelings to Emma, contemplating what life would be like if I called it a day.

"We never really spoke about it. I guess we were just going through it at our own pace, we were kind of in the moment at the time.

"It just didn't really occur to us that we were all probably kind of having similar feelings."


