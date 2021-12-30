Prince Andrew’s legal team asks to ‘halt’ case since accuser lives ‘in Austraila’

Prince Andrew’s lawyers have demanded the case be ‘halted’ since his accuser Virginia Giuffre “lives in Australia.”

The Guardian brought this news to light and according to their recent findings, Prince Andrew’s lawyer has asked for the case to be halted since the "issue of subject matter jurisdiction is adjudicated."

Not only that, "Recently discovered evidence suggests that the court does not have subject matter jurisdiction over this action because plaintiff Virginia L Giuffre cannot satisfy the elements of diversity jurisdiction."

"Notwithstanding that, in her complaint Ms Giuffre alleges she is a citizen of the state of Colorado; the evidence demonstrates that she is actually domiciled in Australia, where she has lived for all but two of the past 19 years."

The lawyer also revealed, "In reality, Ms Giuffre’s ties to Colorado are very limited. She has not lived there since at least 2019 — approximately two years before she filed this lawsuit against Prince Andrew — and potentially, according to her own deposition testimony, not since October 2015."