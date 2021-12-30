 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 30 2021
Watch: Alizeh Shah in trouble with fans over viral smoking video

Alizeh Shah has managed to stay in the public eye yet again.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor is receiving mixed reactions from keyboard critics after a fan account released a video of the star smoking along with a bunch of her friends in a car. 

While many netizens are lashing out at Shah for her 'atrocious' clip, others are bashing leading publications over capturing her without consent.

"The audacity to film someone’s private life without consent …" wrote one Instagram user.

"So????? Its her personal choice. Let the people live," added another.

Take a look:


