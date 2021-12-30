 
Thursday Dec 30 2021
Kanye West to 'tear down' new $4.5 million home across Kim Kardashian

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Kanye West is rebuilding his new house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

After investing $4.5 million on his new house, West is on to investing a whopping amount so that his kids can come live with him as per PEOPLE.

"Kanye’s new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location,” a source told the outlet. “It’s near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP."

Another source tells The Post, the rapper needed to stay close to his kids to suffice his co-parenting duties with Kardashian.

"It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat," added the insider.

