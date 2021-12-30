 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 30 2021
Kangana Ranaut gets hands on THIS ‘rare gem’ from ‘golden age of cinema’

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Kangana Ranaut came across a classic vintage gem on the sets of her upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut recently came across a 'rare gem' on the sets of her upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru.

Taking to Instagram to share her excitement, Kangana revealed, “This is no ordinary day, today one the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru I found a rare gem, Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950’s.”

If that wasn’t interesting enough, the camera itself belonged to a legendary Indian director.


“This belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy ji,” shared Kangana, thanking filmmaker’s family for providing the ‘precious gem’ for filming.

The Queen actor, who has directed Manikarnika earlier, added, “As I am all set to direct my second feature film Emergency, this is nothing short of a blessing. What a lovely day.”

Bimal Roy is regarded as one of the pioneering directors in Indian cinema, and directed classics like Devdas, Parineeta, and Madhumati. 

