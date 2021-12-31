 
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s legal team ‘scrambling in emergency talks’ after the Maxwell verdict

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Prince Andrew’s entire legal team is currently in salvage mode after the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict came out, sending shockwaves across the world.

Manhattan US attorney Damian Williams recently made this revelation public.

According to Express UK he was even quoted saying, “A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable: facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children.”

“Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long.”

“But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls, now grown women, who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible.”

