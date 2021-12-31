 
Friday Dec 31 2021
Karan Johar shares first glimpse of Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Liger’

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday shared the first glimpse of Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Karan, who is one of the co-producers of Liger, turned to Instagram and shared the poster of the film to confirm its release date.

He said in the caption of the poster, “Presenting the #LigerFirstGlimpse - packed with action & thrill.”

The film will release on August 25th next year.

Karan said, “This is just the beginning, we'll see you in cinemas on 25th August, 2022! #Liger.”

The film is an upcoming sports action movie written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Mike Tyson is set to make his acting debut in the Bollywood with this film.

