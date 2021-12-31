 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Neha Dhupia shares candid snaps from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding scene

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Neha Dhupia shares candid snaps from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaifs wedding scene

Neha Dhupia took her fans back to the most-anticipated wedding ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif that took place on December 9. The actor shared a bunch of new pictures of herself from their wedding days.

The Sanak actor was among the 120 guests who attended the big day of her friend Vicky.

Taking to Instagram, Neha posted enchanting stills from the day she attended the wedding. 

Sharing the picture, the 41-year-old actor wrote, “Spot #Angad in the frame… mere yaar ki shaadi thi … #latepost #ootd @sureenachowdhri @sangeetaboochra @aasthasharma @iammanisha … for the love of #vicky and #katrina.”

While the newlyweds were not part of the picture series, Neha was seen showing off her Mehendi adorned hands in the post. 

She donned a black ensemble and gave a closer shot at the design on her palm. The actor had her husband’s name written in her hands and asked the fans to spot Angad in the frame.

Earlier, Angad also shared pictures of himself from the wedding.

More From Showbiz:

Ira Khan hilariously responds to 'Is Aamir Khan your relative' comment on her post

Ira Khan hilariously responds to 'Is Aamir Khan your relative' comment on her post
'Jeh's two teeth' is Kareena Kapoor's best part of 2021: See Photo

'Jeh's two teeth' is Kareena Kapoor's best part of 2021: See Photo
Shilpa Shetty reflects on 2021, 'you were a mixed bag of emotions'

Shilpa Shetty reflects on 2021, 'you were a mixed bag of emotions'

Anushka Sharma drops a smiling photo of Virat Kohli after India’s win against SA

Anushka Sharma drops a smiling photo of Virat Kohli after India’s win against SA
Karan Johar shares first glimpse of Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Liger’

Karan Johar shares first glimpse of Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Liger’
Kangana Ranaut gets hands on THIS ‘rare gem’ from ‘golden age of cinema’

Kangana Ranaut gets hands on THIS ‘rare gem’ from ‘golden age of cinema’
Pankaj Tripathi planning to take a break from films

Pankaj Tripathi planning to take a break from films

Adnan Siddiqui bids farewell to 2021, ‘the show must go on…’

Adnan Siddiqui bids farewell to 2021, ‘the show must go on…’
Mehwish Hayat’s soulful rendition of Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ leaves fans awestruck

Mehwish Hayat’s soulful rendition of Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ leaves fans awestruck

Sushmita Sen touches upon her split with Rohman Shawl, ‘friendship always remains’

Sushmita Sen touches upon her split with Rohman Shawl, ‘friendship always remains’
Harnaaz Sandhu compares Miss Universe win to the Olympics

Harnaaz Sandhu compares Miss Universe win to the Olympics
Azfar Rehman reveals why he keeps his wife, kid away from spotlight

Azfar Rehman reveals why he keeps his wife, kid away from spotlight

Latest

view all