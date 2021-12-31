Neha Dhupia shares candid snaps from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding scene

Neha Dhupia took her fans back to the most-anticipated wedding ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif that took place on December 9. The actor shared a bunch of new pictures of herself from their wedding days.

The Sanak actor was among the 120 guests who attended the big day of her friend Vicky.



Taking to Instagram, Neha posted enchanting stills from the day she attended the wedding.

Sharing the picture, the 41-year-old actor wrote, “Spot #Angad in the frame… mere yaar ki shaadi thi … #latepost #ootd @sureenachowdhri @sangeetaboochra @aasthasharma @iammanisha … for the love of #vicky and #katrina.”

While the newlyweds were not part of the picture series, Neha was seen showing off her Mehendi adorned hands in the post.

She donned a black ensemble and gave a closer shot at the design on her palm. The actor had her husband’s name written in her hands and asked the fans to spot Angad in the frame.

Earlier, Angad also shared pictures of himself from the wedding.