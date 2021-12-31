 
entertainment
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Reuters

Westminster Abbey pushed for Elton John to play at Princess Diana's funeral

By
Reuters

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Wesley Carr urged a senior figure in the royal household to include a performance by John
Wesley Carr urged a senior figure in the royal household to include a performance by John

LONDON: Buckingham Palace received a personal appeal from the Dean of Westminster to allow singer Elton John perform at the funeral of Princess Diana, newly released government documents show.

Wesley Carr, who himself helped conduct part of the funeral service for Diana at Westminster Abbey after her death in a Paris car crash in August 1997, urged a senior figure in the royal household to include a performance by John, a friend of the princess.

"This is a crucial point in the service and we would urge boldness. It is where the unexpected happens and something of the modern world that the princess represented," Carr wrote in the note released by the National Archives.

"I respectfully suggest that anything classical or choral (even a popular classic such as something by [composer Andrew]Lloyd Webber) is inappropriate. Better would be the enclosed song by Elton John (known to millions and his music was enjoyed by the princess), which would be powerful."

Documents show John's 1970 ballad "Your Song" was initially considered, but Carr noted that the singer's 1973 ode to Marilyn Monroe "Candle In the Wind" was already "being widely played and sung throughout the nation". Its performance would be "imaginative and generous to the millions who are feeling personally bereaved".

He added that if the words were "too sentimental" they did not need to be printed in the order of service.

There is no detail of any response from the Palace, but John went on to perform the song, with revised lyrics dedicated to "England's Rose". It was one of the most poignant moments of the funeral, watched by as many as 2.5 billion people.

The re-released version, lamenting a woman's death at a young age in the pitiless glare of fame, went on to become the second-biggest selling physical single of all time.

In 2019, John said he was so worried about getting the words wrong when performing at the funeral that he had a teleprompter installed by the piano.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Watson played 'romantic coach' to Daniel Radcliffe during Harry Potter

Emma Watson played 'romantic coach' to Daniel Radcliffe during Harry Potter
John Mulaney is an Instagram dad now! Olivia Munn’s latest snaps are proof

John Mulaney is an Instagram dad now! Olivia Munn’s latest snaps are proof
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson teases new music

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson teases new music
George R.R. Martin reveals thoughts on upcoming 'GoT' spinoff ‘House of Dragon’

George R.R. Martin reveals thoughts on upcoming 'GoT' spinoff ‘House of Dragon’
Rapper Quavo gets sued for allegedly beating up limo driver: Report

Rapper Quavo gets sued for allegedly beating up limo driver: Report
Kate Middleton’s piano video becomes most viewed royal video

Kate Middleton’s piano video becomes most viewed royal video
Digital detox: Shawn Mendes says he’s having a ‘hard time’ with social media right now

Digital detox: Shawn Mendes says he’s having a ‘hard time’ with social media right now
BTS V reaches 5M on Spotify, fans come up with adorable memes

BTS V reaches 5M on Spotify, fans come up with adorable memes
Khloe Kardashian shares ‘very painful' note that will change your entire world

Khloe Kardashian shares ‘very painful' note that will change your entire world
Britney Spears is like a flock of birds set free: 'SYMBOLIC'

Britney Spears is like a flock of birds set free: 'SYMBOLIC'
Taylor Swift dubbed 'Beatles' of new generation by Billy Joel

Taylor Swift dubbed 'Beatles' of new generation by Billy Joel
Priyanka Chopra ‘ready to swing into 2022’ without Nick Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra ‘ready to swing into 2022’ without Nick Jonas?

Latest

view all