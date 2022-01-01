Betty White’s 100th birthday event to take place as it was planned

Betty White's special tribute filmed for her 100th birthday will not be postponed after her death on New Year's Eve.

Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration was prepared to wish the star on January 17 however her sudden demise on at the age of 99 left everyone shocked.



The film's producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein announced that the special will still premiere.

During their conversation with The Post, they said, “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer.”

“We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.”

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on Jan. 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure,” they expressed.