Simu Liu breaks silence on working with Marvel legends

Simu Liu talks about working experience in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 15, 2025

Simu Liu has opened up about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor, who made his MCU debut in Shang-Chai and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021, is set to reprise his role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Speaking about his return, Liu told People Magazine, "It means everything."

Adding, "It’s such a privilege to have played a character that resonated with so many different people."

Moreover, Liu also shared about his legendary co-stars in the upcoming Marvel film, saying, "And part of that is like getting to put the suit back on again, except with these incredible legendary actors, many of whom I grew up idolizing and worshiping. Now, I get to call them my co-workers."

Besides Simu Liu, Avengers: Doomsday is set to bring together massive cast including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, and Robert Downey Jr., who returns not as Iron Man but as the film’s villain, Doctor Doom.

The MCU film is set to release on December 18, 2026. 

