Travis Scott posts Stormi in $1,290 Gucci outfit after Astroworld tragedy

Sunday Jan 02 2022
Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Travis Scott is making a quiet return to Instagram after the devastating Astroworld tragedy.

On Saturday, the rapper marked New Year with a photo of his three-year-old daughter Stormi in a $1,290 Gucci tweed coat.

After laying low for two months and being sued for $750 million, Scott seems to be planning a return to his social media in 2022.

On the other hand, girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, Kylie Jenner is gradually coming back to Instagram with some of her brand endorsements and some brave posts on heartbreak after the Astroworld tragedy. Kylie is also expecting her second baby with Travis and as per reports, the makeup mogul is due in the coming weeks.


