Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew set for crunch week in US assault lawsuit

Britain’s Prince Andrew faces a crucial week in his fight against a sexual assault lawsuit brought in New York by a long-time accuser of late financier Jeffrey Epstein and his onetime partner Ghislaine Maxwell.



The release of a legal settlement on Monday and oral arguments in the case on Tuesday come after socialite Maxwell was convicted last week of sex trafficking minors for Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre has sued the British royal for unspecified damages, alleging he sexually assaulted her in 2001 when she was 17 and a minor under American law.

The 61-year-old Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II´s second son, has not been criminally charged and has repeatedly and strenuously denied the allegations.

A 2009 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre is due to be made public by a New York court on Monday.

Andrew´s lawyers have claimed that the agreement protects the prince and others from being sued by Giuffre.

They hope it will be sufficient grounds for a judge to dismiss her lawsuit against the royal.

On Tuesday, New York judge Lewis Kaplan will hear oral arguments on whether to throw out the suit. The 10:00 am (1500 GMT) hearing will be held via video-conference. (AFP)