Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive back in Mumbai from romantic getaway, see pics

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are setting adorable relationship goals for fans as they ringed in the New Year by spending quality time together.

The fan-favorite couple, who had left for New Year’s vacation a few days back, has returned to the city after spending a romantic getaway at an undisclosed location.

The duo made quite a statement at the airport today as they were snapped by paparazzi. The couple’s airport pictures took the internet by storm.

In the photos, the Rockstar actor is seen clad in his usual casual attire, wearing an olive green sweater over green cargo pants. He completed his look with off-white sports shoes and his signature cap.

The Kalank actress, on the other hand, sported a chic black sleeveless tank top, paired with black pants and black boots. She was seen holding her black jacket in her hands and both of them walked with ful swag.

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen space for the first-time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to release in September 2022.