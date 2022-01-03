 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive back in Mumbai from romantic getaway, see pics

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive back in Mumbai from romantic getaway, see pics
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive back in Mumbai from romantic getaway, see pics 

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are setting adorable relationship goals for fans as they ringed in the New Year by spending quality time together.

The fan-favorite couple, who had left for New Year’s vacation a few days back, has returned to the city after spending a romantic getaway at an undisclosed location.

The duo made quite a statement at the airport today as they were snapped by paparazzi. The couple’s airport pictures took the internet by storm.

In the photos, the Rockstar actor is seen clad in his usual casual attire, wearing an olive green sweater over green cargo pants. He completed his look with off-white sports shoes and his signature cap.

The Kalank actress, on the other hand, sported a chic black sleeveless tank top, paired with black pants and black boots. She was seen holding her black jacket in her hands and both of them walked with ful swag.

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen space for the first-time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to release in September 2022. 

More From Showbiz:

Ekta Kapoor diagnosed with Covid-19

Ekta Kapoor diagnosed with Covid-19
Mahira Khan starrer 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' set to release on Eid-ul-Azha this year

Mahira Khan starrer 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' set to release on Eid-ul-Azha this year
John Abraham, wife Priya test positive for coronavirus

John Abraham, wife Priya test positive for coronavirus
How John Abraham, family contracted COVID-19: Find out

How John Abraham, family contracted COVID-19: Find out

Pics: Harnaaz Sandhu drops jaws in green satin outfit at Mumbai airport

Pics: Harnaaz Sandhu drops jaws in green satin outfit at Mumbai airport
Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged in star-studded ceremony: See Photos

Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged in star-studded ceremony: See Photos
Varun Dhawan welcomes 2022 with dad David Dhawan's blessings, leaves fans in awe

Varun Dhawan welcomes 2022 with dad David Dhawan's blessings, leaves fans in awe
‘RRR’ release delayed again due to rise in COVID-19 cases

‘RRR’ release delayed again due to rise in COVID-19 cases
A.R. Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged: see pic

A.R. Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged: see pic

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spark fresh romance rumours with multiple vacations

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spark fresh romance rumours with multiple vacations

Sadia Ghaffar introduces her baby girl Raya Khan to the world

Sadia Ghaffar introduces her baby girl Raya Khan to the world
Minal Khan asks trolls to 'leave her alone' for PDA with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan asks trolls to 'leave her alone' for PDA with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Latest

view all