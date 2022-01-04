Asim Azhar explains lashing out mid concert: 'Him & his friends were drinking'

Asim Azhar is schooling all his fans to keep decorum amid his concerts.

The singer, who recently made rounds on the internet over his viral video of lashing out at a concert-goer, turned to his Instagram stories to explain real reason he lashed out at the group of guys.

"okay, I don't usually share stuff like this but whoever has come to a concert of mine knows that we tolerate anything but families being disturbed or harassed," he began in a lengthy note.

He added: "With that being said, the guy I was addressing here did not say anything BUT him & his friends were drinking openly & making a family very uncomfortable."

Asim also clapped back at trolls who accused the songster of staging the incident. "For people thinking this was a stunt can go and think whatever but I will keep calling out people on stage who make my audience uncomfortable. Upar se sab nazar ata hau. Aur Mujhay kuch zyada hi."

Asim's lengthy note comes after the singer made headlines over lashing out at a concert attendee for his unruly behaviour.

