Tuesday Jan 04 2022
Rajkummar Rao makes guests groove on ‘Maeri’ at his reception, Patralekhaa cheers

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's dreamy wedding ceremony had taken the internet by storm.

The adorable couple, who had tied the knot in November last year, left fans in awe after they had shared a few glimpse of their beautiful wedding ceremony on social media.

However, the Stree actor has, once again, left fans in a frenzy after sharing a candid video from the wedding reception. In the video, the actor can be seen flaunting his vocal ability by singing the iconic track Maeri on stage and making the guests groove on the song.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Ludo actor posted the video, in which he is seen donning a classic black tuxedo. He is seen singing his heart out as bride Patralekhaa enjoys his performance thoroughly.

He was joined by his friends on stage including, actor Abhishek Banerjee and singer Tushar Joshi.

In the caption, the Newton star wrote, “#Maaeri @patralekhaa Humari shadi ki ye suhani sham. Kahte hain gana aaye na aaye gana chahiye specially when it turns into an impromptu singing session."

He added, "Thank you @tusharjoshiii you super talented boy, for letting us sing one of our favourite Hindi songs. With the most wonderful @anishjohn83 @vinraw @nowitsabhi.”

The video garnered more than 137,000 views in just two hours. Ayushmann Khurrana also commented to the post, “Khoobsoorat.”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had tied the knot in Chandigarh in an intimate wedding ceremony, attended by close friends and family members.

