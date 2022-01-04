 
Prince Charles makes rare comment about estranged son Prince Harry

Prince Charles extended an olive branch to Prince Harry in an exclusive essay for Newsweek
It seems like Britain’s Prince Charles is ready to extend an olive branch to his estranged son Prince Harry after he made some rare remarks about him in an exclusive essay for the American publication Newsweek.

As the publication's cover star for January, Charles talked about combatting climate change, going on to laud his two sons, Prince William and Harry, for their own fights against it with their separate initiatives.

“As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat,” wrote Charles, giving a shoutout to William for launching the Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help the planet over the next decade.

The 73-year-old heir to the throne then wrote, “And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa and committed his charity to being net zero.”

The rare comments come after a couple of especially hard years for the British royal family following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s exit and subsequent accusations of racism against the firm.

