Tuesday Jan 04 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers stroke, hospitalised

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim is reportedly hospitalised in Bahrain following a stroke, reported India Today
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim Fernandez has reportedly suffered a stroke in Bahrain and is hospitalised, reportedly India Today.

A source close to the family revealed that Kim is under constant medical observation following the stroke, and is now out of danger.

“Jacqueline Fernandez is in touch with her relatives on the phone. Her mother, Kim, is out of danger and doctors are monitoring her,” shared the insider.

They also added, “As Jacqueline can’t travel currently, she has been on FaceTime with her relatives in Bahrain.”

Jacqueline, however, is yet to respond or make a public comment on her mother’s health.

Kim Fernandez lives in Bahrain with her husband Elroy Fernandez while daughter Jacqueline is based in India. 

