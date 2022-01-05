 
Sources reveal Britney Spears' intentions for family reconciliation: source

Insiders recently shed some light on Britney Spears’ plans for reconciling with her family, following the Jamie Spears conservatorship feud.

Sources close to HollywoodLife made this revelation during their recent interview.

They started it all off by revealing, “Britney has no plans to reconcile with her sister, mother, or her father at this time and she doesn’t foresee herself having a future with any of them.”

“As they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through. They all allowed this to continue knowing that it was hurting her.”

The source also made it clear “She doesn’t see how this will ever be forgivable because, if not for her fans and those who truly love her, she would still be in the conservatorship."

Before concluding she also admitted, "She wants to live her own life and focus on herself, her children and her wedding plans with Sam [Asghari]. She is at a good place in her life, finally, and does not need her family trying to bring her down anymore.”

