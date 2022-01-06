 
Thursday Jan 06 2022
Prince Charles hands Prince Harry ‘peace offering’ in stark contrast to Queen

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Prince Charles has reportedly taken a ‘starkly contrasting’ approach towards Prince Harry than the Queen.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti made this claim  and the expert was also quoted telling Us Weekly, "That’s certainly a shift from what the Queen did.”

"[The Queen has] now twice made speeches … where she mentioned the environment and the work that her husband Prince Philip had done.”

Before concluding he also went on to add, "And the work that her son Prince Charles and his son Prince William have continued to do. But she didn’t mention Prince Harry once in either of those speeches."

