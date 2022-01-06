 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 06 2022
Khloé Kardashian ‘unable to accept’ Tristan Thompson’s paternity findings

Khloé Kardashian has reportedly been finding it hard to accept the results of Tristan Thompson’s paternity suit.

Sources close to E News brought this claim to light and started off by admitting that the reality TV star is “still finding it hard to accept” reality.

The insider was also quoted saying, "She is still very upset and it's been hard for her to accept this. After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better."

In light of all this, the Kardashian-Jenner crew is surrounding Khloé with support in her time of need and are "relieved that it seems she is finally ready to move on and let go."

In regards to the duo’s co-parenting arrangement, Thompson "will continue to co parent and follow the custody schedule they have for True, but that is it.”

Reason being that "Khloe is all about trust and loyalty" and "she feels disrespected.” So “she's ready to move on."

