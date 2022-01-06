Kim Kardashian shares a glimpse of her romantic getaway with Pete Davidson in new sizzling pic

 
Kim Kardashian, who recently jetted to the Bahamas with her new beau Pete Davidson, gave fans a glimpse at the couple's activities as she shared a sizzling bikini-clad photo on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the American TV personality and socialite shared an awe-inspiring snap from her romantic Bahamas getaway, displaying her famous curves in a tiny outfit. She captioned the photo: 'Sweet sweet fantasy baby.'

The 41-year-old star looked in her element as she snapped a selfie while sunbathing during her love-filled moments with the comedian. To allow her natural beauty to shine through, Kim wore a minimal makeup.

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's sister's romance with Pete has taken a next step. The new lovebirds are fully enjoying each other’s company.

Pete, who was not in the new snap, enjoyed a boat trip with his new girlfriend Kim on Wednesday, walking on a dock with her after disembarking from a boat. 

Kim and Pete are said to be getting 'very serious' with each other after striking up a romance only a few months ago when they appeared on a show in October.

