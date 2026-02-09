Jay-Z, Beyoncé daughters Blue Ivy, Rumi shine at Super Bowl 2026

Jay-Z made Super Bowl Sunday a family affair arriving at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi to watch the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks.

The Roc Nation mogul, who has overseen the halftime show since 2019, was photographed on the field with 14-year-old Blue Ivy before kickoff.

In a video shared by the NFL captioned as “Jay is here”, he was also seen with both Blue Ivy and 8-year-old Rumi.

Blue Ivy, who celebrated her 14th birthday last month, looked strikingly like her mother Beyoncé as she walked across the field.

Dressed in an off-white letterman jacket, she delighted fans and photographers with a playful jump as excitement built ahead of the game.

Jay kept it casual in a hoodie emblazoned with the phrase “The Game Needs Me.”

His presence emphasized his ongoing role in shaping the NFL’s entertainment slate, which this year featured Green Day, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, Coco Jones and headliner Bad Bunny.

While Beyoncé wasn’t spotted at the Super Bowl, she and Jay-Z were seen together last November at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

For the unversed, the couple, married since 2008, share three children: Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.