Elon Musk’s X crashes nationwide during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show

Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) experienced a widespread outage just as Bad Bunny took the stage for his highly anticipated Super Bowl LX halftime performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara Sunday, February 9.

Reports surged on Downdetector, with more than 25,000 users flagging issues across the United States.

Roughly three-quarters of complaints came from the mobile app, while nearly a quarter were tied to the website.

The disruption stretched coast-to-coast, hitting cities from New York to Los Angeles.

The outage coincided with Bad Bunny’s 13-minute set which left fans unable to post reactions in real time.

Many joked that the Puerto Rican superstar had “broken X,” with one user writing, “Suddenly X is down… Elon Musk working hard to make sure we don’t talk about Bad Bunny.”

Another quipped, “Bad Bunny has so much aura that X is being slow and crashing.”

The blackout unfolded against a backdrop of controversy.

Bad Bunny’s Grammy speech calling for “ICE out” inspired demonstrations outside the stadium, with protesters waving banners in support of his message.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump skipped the game, with his team suggesting he preferred Kid Rock’s Turning Point USA halftime show over Bad Bunny’s.

Despite the digital silence, Bad Bunny delivered a spectacle.

Ahead of the show, Bad Bunny emphasized the global significance of his performance.

“The world is going to be happy this Sunday… You always have to be proud of who you are and feel comfortable being yourself.”