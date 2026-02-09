Harry Styles fans making 'extreme moves' to afford tickets of upcoming tour

Harry Styles 'Together, Together' tour tickets sparks another controversy

Harry Styles fanbase has shocked the world as they are doing everything they can to afford the tickets of his upcoming music tour.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner, who made his comeback three years after the completion of Love on Tour, has finally announced his new tour called, “Together, Together.”

Harry will be playing in total on 67 dates in 11 cities, with 30 being at the Madison Square Garden, marking another record-breaking run.

With his 2022 tour, the As it Was hitmaker made history by playing 15 consecutive sold-out shows at MSG.

The new tour has turned out to be extremely pricey for concertgoers. Tickets for the latest New York City shows went on sale last week and they’re hard to obtain due to limited seating and extraordinary prices of more than $1000.

Therefore, the die-hard fans of styles are taking extreme measures to afford the tickets. For instance, fans are selling their plasma to get cash.

24-year-old Danielle Barone, Florida-based illustration student told Rolling Stone that she sold her blood to pay the price concert tickets, travel and accommodation for Styles concert.

“I’ve always loved Harry’s music, but I also love the fandom. It’s like a little family. That’s always something that has really appealed to me; having that community”, she told the publication.

Meanwhile, another crazy fan named Ava Engle, San Diego State University student, admitted that despite being afraid of the needles she traded her plasma to afford the tickets.

She has even started tutoring children and took small gigs to collect money to go and see the former One Direction star.

Reportedly, 11 million people queued for 500, 000 tickets for Harry Styles concerts.