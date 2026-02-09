 
Travis Kelce surprises Super Bowl crowd as NFL extends career lifeline

February 09, 2026

Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Super Bowl, while Taylor Swift notably skipped the festivities.

Joining the crowd to watch the Seattle Seahawks battle it out with the New England Patriots, a contest eventually won by the former, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end stepped out amid talks regarding his career’s future.

It has been reported that Kelce’s team recently renewed discussions about his contract with them, hoping to “reconvene after the Super Bowl to finalise a plan that works for both parties,” per NFL’s official website.

While the 36-year-old athlete was playing the Super Bowl final with the Chiefs around this time last year, subsequently losing the tie to the Philadelphia Eagles, he was forced to take in the latest championship as a spectator only.

Reflecting on his team’s finish outside the Super Bowl this season, Kelce said on his New Heights podcast, “It’s a tough way to go out, especially with the amount of success and the standard that you hold.”

He further added, in an episode which aired February 7, that he is currently “trying to figure out what I’m gonna do next in terms of my future in football.”

“If my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18, 20, 21-week run, I would do it in a heartbeat,” Travis Kelce explained. “I’m just trying to figure it all out myself, and I’ll do that with the family and friends.”

