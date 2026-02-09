Seahawks’ DeMarcus Lawrence had plan if wife went into labor at Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence entered Super Bowl LX with more than just football on his mind.

His wife, Sasha Lawrence, was 37 weeks pregnant with their sixth child and determined to be in the stands at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara to cheer him on.

To ensure she wouldn’t miss the game, Sasha brought her doctor along.

Broadcaster Kaylee Hartung explained during coverage that Lawrence and his teammates had discussed what would happen if Sasha went into labor mid-game.

One teammate reportedly told him, “It’s not guaranteed you’ll make another Super Bowl, but you can have another baby.”

Lawrence ultimately made a difficult choice.

As Hartung shared, “If she goes into labor, DeMarcus told me he will not be alerted. That was Sasha’s choice, so he told her, ‘Whatever you got to do, this can’t happen today.’”

The 33-year-old was playing in his first Super Bowl after joining the Seahawks for the 2025 season, following a decade with the Dallas Cowboys.

For Lawrence, the championship game represented a career milestone, and Sasha wanted to be there to witness it despite her pregnancy.

The couple married in 2019 and share three children together, son Damari and two daughters, alongside Sasha’s children Mariah and Kal-El from a previous relationship.