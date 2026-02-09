Jennifer Lopez cheers on Bad Bunny hours before Super Bowl performance

Jennifer Lopez is sending “the biggest hug in the world” to Bad Bunny with a sweet and proud message.

Just hours before the Puerto Rican superstar took the stage at Santa Clara to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LX on February 8, the On The Floor hitmaker cheered him on.

Taking to her official Instagram account, J.Lo penned, “@badbunnyPR…sending you all the love, positivity and the biggest hug in the world!”

“We are all behind you tonight,” she wrote amid Trump’s disdain over the Monaco singer’s gig. “I know that you are going to kill it!”

“I am here with you the way you were there with me! So proud to be Boriqua! Dale fuerte Benito. Como solo tú puedes hacerlo!” the Let’s Get Loud singer added, referring to the moment when she shared the stage with Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

In addition to the proud message, the Grammy-nominated songstress took a trip down the memory lane and shared the duo’s photos and videos from six years ago.

Jennifer Lopez cheers on Bad Bunny hours before Super Bowl performance

For the unversed, during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on February 2, 2020, the Spanish rapper made his debut Super Bowl appearance as a special guest during the co-headlining set of Lopez and Shakira.

While the Shotgun Wedding star and the Waka Waka hitmaker were the primary stars, Bad Bunny's guest appearance served as a landmark moment for Latin music on a global stage.