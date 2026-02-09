Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole shades him and Taylor Swift in Super Bowl ad

Kayla Nicole throws subtle shade at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kayla Nicole used the Super Bowl as a chance to get a few things off her chest.

The media personality appeared to shade ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, in a Super Bowl 2026 commercial for the sports app Sleeper that aired Sunday, February 8. The ad leaned hard into breakup humour, with Nicole cast as the ex of a very familiar NFL star.

The commercial stars Tiffany Haddish and Ben Simmons as over-the-top “emotional injury specialists” called “The Ex-communicators.” Haddish opens with, “Have you or someone you know been injured emotionally in a high-profile relationship?” before Simmons asks, “Are your exes snubbing you in commercials?”

Nicole enters wearing a pink suit and plenty of attitude. “Don’t get me started on these two,” she says, adding of the ex-communicators, “They have no idea what they’re doing at all.” Notably, the caption beneath her identifies her as the “ex of a certain NFL player,” referring to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Later, Nicole delivers another pointed line. “Simmons & Haddish promised me that they could put an end to this whole ex-girlfriend fiasco quickly.” Simmons immediately responds, “That doesn’t sound right.” When Nicole tries again with “rapidly” and then “pronto,” Simmons cuts in with, “I said swiftly!” — a clear wink to Swift.

The ad wraps with Haddish declaring that picking the right love interest “is hard,” before adding, “Picking the right athletes doesn’t have to be.”

Nicole, 34, dated Kelce, 36, on and off from 2017 to 2022. Kelce then began dating the Opalite singer in 2023, and the pair got engaged two years later, with a wedding expected this summer.