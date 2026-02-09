Katie Price opens up about feeling unsupported amid family concerns

The couple exuded power-couple vibes as they shared selfies on Instagram

Katie Price is back with her new husband, Lee Andrews, weeks after their surprise wedding.

Businessman Lee Andrews, 43, and the former glamour model, 47, looked every inch the happy couple after she she flew business class to Dubai to be back with her new husband.

The couple exuded power-couple vibes as they shared selfies on Instagram.

Lee Andrew's official Instagram account

In one image shared on Lee's Story, he smiled as Katie showed off her signature pout.

Lee then followed it up by saying the pair were having a "hubby & wifey date.'

He added the tune Love Me Like You Do by Ellie Goulding, from the soundtrack to the 50 Shades of Gray movie, to the post in a telling move.

The uploads come after mum-of-five defended her husband on Sunday, as she addressed the romance for the first time in her latest YouTube video, stating she was 'not a young kid' and 'will do what I want to do'.

Katie spoke of a rumoured family feud in the upload, claiming there was "no one to help" her. "I've got no one," she said. "I've got no help with anything.

'So I'm literally trying to juggle work, Harvey, pack. I've got to go and get dog food. I've got to get my nails done because I broke my nail, which has really p***** me off. But then Harvey can have a pedicure manicure.'

'It is what it is. Welcome to my world of lastminute.com. I need to get away. Do you know my phone hasn't stopped blowing up about everything. I'm like, 'Oh, just get me away!'

Meanwhile, Katie placed restriction on fans to watch glimpses from her upcoming honeymoon.

Fans were quick to share their disappointment over the star's move.