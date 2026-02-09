Kendall Jenner awkwardly dances to ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny's halftime show

The model, 30, briefly dated the Puerto Rican musician, 31, in 2023

Kendall Jenner was hit with a blast from the past at Super Bowl 2026.

The model looked on from a luxury box as her ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny headlined a record-breaking halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8.

The Kardashians star, 30, was seated among a crowd of A-listers as the Puerto Rican rapper, 31, took over the field ahead of the Seattle Seahawks’ 29-13 win against the New England Patriots. Fan-captured videos showed Jenner unenthusiastically dancing to a performance of NUEVAYoL before turning to chat with her pal, Haily Bieber, in the suite.

The night ended on a disappointing note for Jenner after the Patriots lost, especially since she had placed a bet on their victory through Fanatics Sportsbook. In a video montage posted to her Instagram Stories, the Vogue cover girl rode a rollercoaster of emotions before the results were announced.

Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, which was mostly in Spanish, was amplified by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin making surprise appearances.

Bad Bunny’s last high-profile relationship was with Jenner. The pair dated from early 2023 until October of that year, with sources later saying the romance fizzled due to packed schedules and a mutual understanding it wasn’t built to last.