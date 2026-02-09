Bianca Censori discloses the 'best gift' she ever received from Kanye West

Bianca Censori sets rumours straight about turbulent relationship with Kanye West

Biance Censori has shared an insight about her relationship with husband Kanye West.

The Australian architect tied the knot with the controversial rapper in 2022.

In a candid interview, Bianca opened about suffering from emotional problems due to which she spent some time at a rehab clinic in Spain.

The new development comes a few days after it was reported that the 31-year-old tried to get out of her marriage multiple times due to Kanye’s antisemitic remarks and moves.

But as per Censori’s latest statements, it looks like she is thankful of her husband for helping her in the most difficult phase.

During a chat with Vanity Fair Magazine, she opened about her emotional suffering and said, "I needed to work on myself.”

"Because I had patterns of things that I would do that would not just hurt me but would hurt the people around me”, added Biance.

She unveiled that she would blame others for being the reason of her happiness and unhappiness.

Bianca shared that the rehab “changed her life” completely as she was “emotionally dysregulated” before. But now she can function actively.

She gave great credit to West for her healing. "[I told him] 'Anything that you have ever bought me does not equate to how important this was to me”, she insisted.

For Biance, the 48-year-old’s decision to pay for her treatment was the best gift she could ever receive from Kanye.