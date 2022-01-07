 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif was challenged to sing romantic song outside Salman Khan's house

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Katrina Kaif was challenged to sing romance song outside Salman Khans house
Katrina Kaif was challenged to sing romance song outside Salman Khan's house

Aamir Khan once almost made Katrina Kaif sing in front of Salman Khan's house.

The pair, that worked together on Thugs of Hindostan, once decided to play a game of chess wherein Katrina had to sing outside Galaxy Apartments if she loses the round. 

“She said if I win, I want you to do another film with me. And I said if I win, you will go and stand outside Galaxy Apartments below Salman’s house and you will sing 'Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye. That was actually our bet," Aamir began the story in a video message.

“Katrina was so afraid to lose to me that she finally never played the game," quipped Aamir.

For the unversed, Katrina and Salman dated each other for a number of years before they broke up in 2010. The duo is currently working on film Tiger 3.

More From Showbiz:

Sunny Leone hilariously admits being only ‘fool’ in film industry: Watch

Sunny Leone hilariously admits being only ‘fool’ in film industry: Watch
Sajal Aly turned down big budget Hollywood movie for its 'bold' scene

Sajal Aly turned down big budget Hollywood movie for its 'bold' scene
Hiba Bukhari makes ethereal Nikkah bride in all-white ensemble

Hiba Bukhari makes ethereal Nikkah bride in all-white ensemble
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish Isabelle Kaif on her birthday

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish Isabelle Kaif on her birthday

Anushka Sharma as dusky cricketer Jhulan Goswami fails to impress netizens

Anushka Sharma as dusky cricketer Jhulan Goswami fails to impress netizens
Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations with Rahul Dravid

Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations with Rahul Dravid
Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced after 9 years of marriage

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced after 9 years of marriage
Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in vintage black T-shirt

Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in vintage black T-shirt
Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' trailer receives thumps up from Ranveer Singh

Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' trailer receives thumps up from Ranveer Singh

AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with ‘Avengers Endgame’ reference, ‘I love you 3000’

AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with ‘Avengers Endgame’ reference, ‘I love you 3000’
Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi

Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi
Ahad Raza Mir missing from Saboor Aly's Mayun, fans speculate Sajal Aly separation

Ahad Raza Mir missing from Saboor Aly's Mayun, fans speculate Sajal Aly separation

Latest

view all