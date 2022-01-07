 
Friday Jan 07 2022
Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend, drops trailer of her first reality show

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has delighted her millions of fans with the first trailer of her Netflix reality show Soy Georgina (or I Am Georgina).

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Spanish model, 27 dropped the first trailer of the show and also confirmed its release date.

She wrote in Spanish which reads: “This year the Kings have brought me my first reality show in @netflixes. On January 27, it will be yours too. #SoyGeorgina.”

Sharing another trailer, she captioned it, “From Serrano to the world. #SoyGeorgina arrives on January 27. Only in @netflixes.”

The six-part reality series will give an inside look on the life of Georgina and her romance with partner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Georgina and Ronaldo started dating in June 2016 and welcomed their daughter Alana together on November 12, 2017.

In November last year, Georgina announced that she is pregnant with twins.

