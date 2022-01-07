 
pakistan
Weather update: Karachi temperature to drop in coming days

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast a drop in the temperature in Karachi in the coming days, after a nearly four-day rain spell lashed the city.

Chief Meteorologist PMD Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said the drop in temperature could persist till January 16, while noting that the western winds had exited Karachi.

According to the chief meteorologist, after January 16, another spell of westerly winds is likely to enter Balochistan via Iran.

Will it rain in Karachi today?

There will be no more rains in Karachi today as the westerly weather system that prevailed in the city the past two days has exited, the PMD said earlier in the day.

The meteorological department forecast that during the next 24 hours, the weather would remain clear or partly cloudy, with the temperature dropping to as low as 13.3°C.

Meanwhile, the humidity stands at 89%, PMD added.

