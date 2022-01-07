Dia Mirza’s offers first glimpse at her son in latest post

Dia Mirza is finally opening up to sharing her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi’s pictures with the world

Bollywood star Dia Mirza is finally opening up to sharing her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi’s pictures with the world!

The actress, who welcomed her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi in July last year, shared a rare glimpse of her little one in an Instagram story.

The clip, titled ‘Peek-a-boo Playtime’, shows Avyaan grabbing a toy from his mother’s hand and then peeking from behind it.

Dia delivered Avyaan, who spent weeks in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), prematurely through an emergency caesarean section. She has since refrained from sharing pictures of her child online.

While announcing Avyaan’s birth on Instagram, Dia wrote, “As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood.”