Kate Middleton ‘easing’ Prince George into royal life: report

Kate Middleton has reportedly been aiding her son Prince George in “donning his royal armour” in preparation for his future role.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe in the interview OK! Magazine.

Mr Larcombe started by revealing that despite Prince George’s age, he understands what it means to be “on duty” and Kate makes sure to lean into this love for country.

He started off by explaining, "That really struck me after seeing George in his first grown-up suit with his parents at the Euros final in July.”

he also went on to say, "People were asking why they hadn’t let him wear an England shirt ‘like a normal eight-year-old’.”

"William was apparently keen on the idea, but it was Kate, the former commoner, who said no. She was showing George that being ’on duty’ requires a different approach… he has to learn to don the royal armour.”

“That doesn’t mean hiding his personality or feelings though – so George was encouraged to leap up and celebrate England scoring, to roar and wave and hug his mum and dad like any normal lad.”

"And even to shed a tear when it all ended in heartbreak. George is only just beginning to understand his destiny, but Kate has got the journey planned."