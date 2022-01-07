Ashley Graham welcomes twins alongside husband Justin Ervin

Model Ashley Graham takes to social media to welcome her twin boys alongside her husband Justin Ervin.

The tribute was pasted to Graham’s Instagram Stories and it included a candid but short caption that read, "Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.”

It also went on to read, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

Following the upload, her husband Ervin screengrabbed his wife’s update and added a short caption of his own that read, "Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth! Thank you all for your prayers and support."

