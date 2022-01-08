Deepika Padukone reveals being ‘unrecognisable’ amid Covid-19 battle

Deepika Padukone revealed that difficult battle with Covid-19 made her look ‘physically unrecognisable.’

The Padmaavat star, including her immediate family members, contracted the virus last year about which Padukone opened up in a recent interview.

During her conversation with Film Companion, the actor expressed, “Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was unrecognisable completely... I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on.”

“So Covid in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different,” she added.

She also reflected on taking a break from work due to her illness. “I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working. The phase for me was very, very difficult,” Padukone added.

On the work front, the Bajirao Mastani actor is gearing up to win hearts with her stunning performance in Gehraiyaan which is set release on the streaming platform on February 11.